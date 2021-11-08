Ubisoft employees call for public support with a petition pushing for change at the company

A Better Ubisoft, a group of current and former Ubisoft employees pushing for better working conditions at the company, have launched a public petition to help encourage change.

The petition comes 100 days after the group penned an open letter condemning the company’s “culture of silence” and calling for industry-wide change.

The Tweet, which apes the style of a Far Cry 6 marketing campaign, calls for public support and states that none of the group’s demands have been met – Despite over 1,000 current and former employees signing the open letter.

While it’s not clear how many people have signed the petition so far, the group has stated that they have seen an “outpouring of solidarity and support.”

A Better Ubisoft’s demands are as follows:

  1. “Stop promoting and moving known offenders from studio to studio, team to team with no repercussions. This cycle needs to end.
  2. “We want a collective seat at the table, to have a meaningful say in how Ubisoft as a company moves forward from here.
  3. “Cross-industry collaboration, to agree on a set of ground rules and processes that all studios can use to handle these offences in the future.
  4. “This collaboration must heavily involve employees in non-management positions and union representatives.”

This isn’t the first time Ubisoft has been criticised for a lack of action recently – just last month employees complained that the company isn’t doing enough to address harassment complaints.

As such, the petition is open to everyone who supports the #ABetterUbisoft campaign – players and employees alike.

