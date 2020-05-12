Ubisoft looks Forward to the 12th of July

Share Facebook

Ubisoft has announced its early summer conference event, called Ubisoft Forward. Which will take place on the 12th of July.

Ubsifot describes the event as “E3-style showcase with exclusive game news, exciting reveals and plenty more.” Saying it will be the company’s first “fully digital conference.”

As with any E3-style event, solid details on content are non-existent. However, with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla already unveiled, we’d be expecting Ubisoft to show more and firm up release dates for its remaining big titles for 2020-21, including the delayed Watch Dogs Legion and Gods and Monsters.

The format of the event is also yet to be announced. Under the present restrictions of coronavirus, even a fairly simple (but slick) presentation such as a typical Nintendo Direct styled event becomes problematic. Ubisoft will have to decide if it will go down Microsoft’s recent route of ‘execs and devs siting in their homes’ or go with something a bit simpler with just a series of video clips with voiceover.

Ubisoft was one of the remaining big publishers which still preferred a sizeable E3 press event, usually at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown LA. This year, freed of the restraint of E3 dates, it’s chosen to shift its event back by a whole month. In contrast to EA, which has stuck with the date, roughly, for its usual E3-adjunct press conference.

Sony meanwhile has yet to announce its plans, though early June is the rumoured date for the full PS5 reveal at present.

Microsoft’s own series of monthly 20/20 events kicked off last week, with a promise of gameplay that turned out to be more like video trailers. June’s entry is currently undetailed, why July’s will showcase the efforts of Microsoft’s army of internal studios.