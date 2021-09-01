Ubisoft+ offers Founder status for early adopters as Multi Access beta ends

Share Facebook

Ubisoft+, Ubisoft’s subscription service, has announced that its multi-platform beta its multi-platform access beta is expanding to more countries before Multi Access fully launches on September 30.

The Ubisoft+ Multi Access beta has brought both new releases and Ubisoft’s back catalogue to players across Stadia and Amazon Luna over the last year.

New and current subscribers who link their Ubisoft Account to Stadia or Amazon Luna before September 29th will become Founders and keep Multi Access at their current subscription pricing of £12.99/month after the beta ends, as long as their subscription remains unchanged. As of September 30th, Multi Access will be available for £14.99/month. Ubisoft+ will also remain available on PC for £12.99/month.

Additionally, Ubisoft+ will also be expanding Multi Access to more countries on Stadia in Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Ireland, Sweden, Belgium, Hungary, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and the Netherlands. Ubisoft+ is already available on Amazon Luna in the US across multiple devices including Amazon Fire TV (no invitation required), and Stadia for subscribers in the US, Canada, France, Germany and UK. No Stadia Pro or Amazon Luna+ subscription is required.