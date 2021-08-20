Ubisoft to showcase 7 indie studios at gamescom’s Indie Arena Booth Online 2021

Share Facebook

Ubisoft will be participating in Indie Arena Booth Online 2021, which is taking place at the digital gamescom & devcom event from August 23 to 29. The company will showcase 7 indie studios from the United States, Canada, Germany and Austria via the Ubisoft Entrepreneurs virtual booth.

The studios will have the opportunity to showcase their projects to business partners and media from August 23-25. From August 25-29, starting with the end of the Opening Night Live, the virtual booth will be accessible for everyone for free at https://indiearenabooth.de/

The studios and their games are as follows:

Dorfromantik, from studio Toukana Interactive

WHALIEN, from Forbidden Folds

Arcadian Atlas, from Serenity Forge / Twin Otter Studios

Sea Raiders, from Watcha Games

Operation: Tango, from Clever Plays

Skategirl Destroys the Universe from Mermaid Heavy Industries

Races from Killjoy Games

A short video showcasing the games can be seen below.

“After the very positive feedback from last year, we are thrilled to have these talented Indie teams with us at one of the largest gaming events in the world to showcase their amazing creations. We hope this will bring them many opportunities to help further move forward with their projects”, says Francis Baillet, VP Corporate Affairs at Ubisoft. “This is precisely what initiatives like Ubisoft Entrepreneurs and our Open Innovation Accelerator program are for, and we are committed to share our experience and bring support to innovative and exciting projects that are created by young talents around the globe.”

Indie Teams from Germany and Austria are part of the Ubisoft Entrepreneurs GSA (Berlin, Düsseldorf, Mainz) initiative. Toukana Interactive was the winner of the Indie Camp 2021 with their game Dorfromantik, while Forbidden Folds’ WHALIEN won the Newcomer Award of the Deutsche Entwicklerpreis (German Developer Award) which is sponsored by Ubisoft.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft Entrepreneurs brings four studios from Canada, as part of Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Quebec (Montreal,Saguenay and Quebec) and Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Ontario (Toronto).

Watcha Games’ Sea Raiders and Clever Plays’ Operation: Tango both took part in La Caravane Virtuelle – On the Road to International Expansion.

Mermaid Heavy Industries and Killjoy Games are, respectively, the 2021 Grand Prize and Special Prize winners of the Ubisoft Indie Series presented by National Bank in Ontario.