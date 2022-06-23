UEFA to hold metaverse sports event to encourage kids’ interest in football

Vince Pavey

European football governing body UEFA has announced that they will be holding an event in the metaverse that intends to encourage interest in the sport among more girls and boys before the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022.

The event will be a collaboration with the Metaverse Gaming League (MGL), and will take place on June 24, 2022 in the Road to UEFA Women’s EURO Roblox game. It is notable for being the first live esports league event in a metaverse space, and will also be broadcast on streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube

Dozens of players will compete at the event, which has a prize pool of 500,000 Robux ($5,000). UEFA expects the event to be a direct and authentic way to connect with young girls and boys on a platform they already use every day. Alongside the video game aspect of the collaboration, an educational video series will be created that will be delivered to schools by UEFA Football in Schools

When asked about the upcoming collaboration between MTG and UEFA, Patrick Mead, CTO of Metaverse Gaming League said “In their campaign to inspire children’s love of football ahead of the Women’s Euro next month, UEFA is meeting children in the metaverse, where they spend considerable amounts of time socialising, learning and playing. Their wonderful Roblox game is a brilliant amphitheatre for some friendly MGL competition and we’re excited to put on a great, inclusive esports show before the tournament starts in earnest.”

If you know a child that would like to compete in the event, you can encourage them to check out MGL’s website, where they can sign up.

