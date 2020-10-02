UK charity War Child to host Game of The Girl Panel

Share Facebook

To celebrate International Day of the Girl, War Child UK will be hosting a Game of the Girl panel on October 7th. The panel will feature women working in gaming to discuss the many different ways they are celebrated, challenged and perceived in the industry.

The all-female panel will be hosted by games journalist and comedian Ellie Gibson, who will be joined by Indigo Pearl’s Anita Wong, Square Enix’s Izzy Jagan, Trusted Reviews’ Jade King and GamingBible’s Imogen Mellor, in order to discuss their experiences in the industry.

The event will take place via Zoom between 12-1pm on October 7th. Those interested in attending can sign up here.

In addition to the panel, on October 7th War Child UK will begin its Day of the Girl 2020 Steam Sale, which will feature games that celebrate female protagonists and have strong female representation. A percentage of the discounted games will go towards supporting children affected by conflict.

International Day of the Girl is a UN ratified day that focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.