UK Children to be taught about responsible video game play in the classroom

Children across the UK will be taught about safe, responsible and healthy video game play through new lesson plans designed in conjunction with the UK games industry.

From today, teachers will be able to download resources suitable for secondary age children to help them to teach students about the different types of in game purchases in video games, how to manage spend in games (alongside broader financial literacy advice), understanding the PEGI age rating system, learning how to manage time in game to ensure play is healthy and resilience skills to help them navigate the online world.

The plans have been developed by Digital Schoolhouse, in collaboration with Ask About Games, as part of the Get Smart About P.L.A.Y. campaign.

The resources will be distributed via Digital Schoolhouse’s network, and is set to help over 3,000 teachers provide advice on safe and sensible play to tens of thousands of pupils. They are also available online for free, allowing any teacher across the country to use them in their classroom in the next academic year.

“We know that video games are a hugely positive part of children’s lives, but we also know that students want support when it comes to navigating the challenges around play”, said Shahneila Saeed, Programme Director for Digital Schoolhouse. “These new resources are there to help teachers engage with children on one of their major passions, while also helping them to feel safe, confident and in control.”