UK developers and publishers sign up to Government scheme to provide paid work placements

A range of UK game developers and publishers have signed up to the Government’s Kickstart Scheme, which provides funding to employers who take on young people (16-24 year olds) who are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

45 games businesses have signed up to the scheme, including the likes of EA, Nosebleed Interactive, Plan of Attack, Drumroll HQ and Futurlab. These 45 companies will be offering a total of 115 roles across the UK, with paid six-month placements across a range of disciplines available to out of work young people.

Together, UKIE and Into Games have become a gateway partner for the scheme. Successful applicants will be paid, and will also receive training, support and mentorship from the Into Games team.

“Becoming a partner of the Kickstart scheme shows how committed the industry is to inclusive levelling up,” said Dr Jo Twist OBE, CEO of Ukie. “By providing a valuable range of entry level roles across the country and advertising within job centres, games businesses are showing their commitment to widening access to the industry, which already offers opportunities in clusters across the UK, and especially to those hit hard by the pandemic.”

“A career in games is something that should be open to everyone,” said Declan Cassidy, founder of Into Games. “The Kickstart scheme is a perfect entry point for individuals looking to get their first games industry job and we’re delighted to be able to offer them the training and support to make the most of it.”

Further details about Kickstart are available here, and those interested in listing roles through the scheme should go here.