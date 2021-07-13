UK Game of the Show and Europlay return in August 2021

Share Facebook

UK Game of the Show and the Europlay games contest are returning next month, supported by Kwalee and with MCV/DEVELOP acting as media partner.

The two events will celebrate the best unreleased game in the UK and across Europe, with UK Game of the Show taking place on Tuesday 24th August.

A shortlist of 15 unreleased games will battle it out in an online live show, hosted by Mr Midas at London’s Loading Bar. The winner will be decided by public vote, from the viewers watching live on Twitch, YouTube and social media.

The winner of UK Game of the Show will then go on to the grand final of the Europlay contest on Thursday 26th August, and go head to head with the best unreleased games from across Europe and Australia.

Investors and media will have the opportunity to meet companies taking part in UK Game of the Show, as part of a COVID-safe event at event at Loading Bar.

“We’re very pleased to be the headline sponsors for the UK Game of the Show and Europlay at Gamescom, and to be a part of such fantastic events,” said Ben Ellis, Publishing Scouting Team Manager for Kwalee’s PC & Console division. “We’re also excited to meet some of the industry’s talented developers across the events as we continue to grow our PC & Console division here at Kwalee.”

Entries are now open for UK Game of the Show. UK game developers interested in taking part should fill out the application form by Wednesday 21st July, and submit a trailer no longer than 2 minutes and 30 seconds in length by Friday 30th July.

Further information can be found at the UK Game of the Show and Europlay site.