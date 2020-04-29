UK Games industry launches Games for Carers to thank NHS workers during COVID-19 crisis

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The UK games industry has launched a major initiative, Games for Carers, to thank frontline NHS workers during the crisis. Workers with an NHS email address can claim a free game or game subscription from the Games for Carers website.

More than 85,000 free games across a wide range of genres, age ratings and platforms are available to download. Games for Carers is being publicly backed by games companies such as EA, Codemasters, Konami Jagex, Ubisoft, Sega, Media Molecule, Xbox and Team 17, as well as independent studios such as Studio Zaum, SFB Games, Wired Productions, Bossa Studio and Dovetail Games.

“The UK games industry has been proud to play its part in conveying these vital public health messages during this national emergency” said Ukie CEO Dr Jo Twist. “Now our community has united again to say thank you to the truly extraordinary people who make up the NHS frontline team.

“Games companies of all sizes and players everywhere recognise their exceptional dedication and hope this initiative goes some way to help them to understand how respected and valued they are.”

The original concept for Games for Carers came from games journalist Chris Scullion, and was developed with help from gaming influencer marketing solution, Keymailer, as well as Ukie galvanising support within the industry.

“Our amazing NHS staff are working hard on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus, and it is brilliant to see the UK’s video games industry uniting to say thank you through this campaign.” commented Creative Industries Minister Caroline Dinenage.

“We have worked closely with games companies to help keep people safe and I am delighted the sector is continuing to support the NHS in such an innovative way.”

This is just the latest move from the industry to support the NHS during this crisis. Earlier this month, a number of popular titles hosted the Government’s ‘Stay at Home, Save Lives’ instruction in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and decrease the strain on the NHS. Additionally, the industry has spread the message directly to players via the #PlayApartTogether campaign, which is designed to “disseminate key messages from the World Health Organization to help slow the spread of COVID-19”.