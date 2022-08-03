UK Games Jobs Live Update: August 2022

Vince Pavey 4 hours ago Business News, Highlight

179 of the 2,284 games industry companies in the UK are currently recruiting for 2,659 different jobs, according to data provided to us by Games Jobs Live. This is an 18% increase over this time last year, emphasising the current employee shortage.

Sumo Digital, Playground Games, PlayStation and Rockstar are on the biggest recruitment drives, with each company looking for over 80 new staff members. 53.4% of roles are based in London or the South-East of England, with only 9% having the potential for employees to work remotely and not relocate.

Producers, game designers and artists are currently the people most sought after by games companies. There has been a slight decrease in the number of vacancies in the UK Games Industry compared to last month, but things in recruitment largely remain stable. 

