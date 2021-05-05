UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrates Kwalee’s projected £20m investment in its India operations

Share Facebook

Developer and publisher Kwalee has projected a $30 million investment in its India operations over the next five years.

The Leamington Spa company opened its Bangalore studio in May last year, and has planned a ‘Kickstart with Kwalee’ event in the city (though it has been postponed due to COVID-19).

Kwalee Bangalore now employs 50 staff, and is planning significant expansion, with around 80 vacancies in India and 25 in the UK.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrated the studio’s growth, saying: “I’m delighted that Kwalee is expanding into India to make the most of the opportunities for UK businesses in one of the world’s biggest economies. Our exporters are brilliant ambassadors for Britain and I hope today’s announcement is just the start of what you can do for India and the UK.”

Kwalee sees more downloads of its games in India than in any other country. The company has over 600 million total downloads worldwide, with a massive player base in India.

“It’s incredible to see the brilliant team we have managed to build in Bangalore, in such a short space of time,” said David Darling CBE, CEO and founder of Kwalee. “The vision from the start was for our teams in the UK and India to collaborate as though they were one studio, and even under difficult circumstances we’ve seen the fruits of that with great games and a fundamental contribution from our colleagues in Bangalore.”

“Our projected investment in Kwalee Bangalore over the next five years shows our commitment to continue building this amazing team and to maintain our rapid growth as we build a global team to make global hits. We’re so proud of what’s already been achieved in a disrupted year and we can’t wait to build on this platform.”