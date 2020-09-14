UK retailer criticises Nintendo for “woefully short” allocation of Super Mario 3D All-Stars as it cancels pre-orders

Share Facebook

UK retailer Base.com has been cancelled all pre-orders for the upcoming Super Mario 3D All-Stars, stating that Nintendo had provided a “woefully short” allocation of the title (via Eurogamer).

The announcement came via an email from the retailer, sent to customers who had pre-ordered the title, informing them of the cancellation.

The email, posted on ResetEra (and later confirmed by Eurogamer) blames Nintendo for the cancellation.

“We have just been notified of our allocation of Super Mario 3D All-stars (Nintendo Switch) and it is woefully short. This is very disappointing and it is with great regret that we have to inform you that we will be unable to fulfil you [sic] order on the day of release.

“Further, as Nintendo and their UK distributers [sic] are unable to give us any reassurance that more stock will become available after release, we have taken the regrettable decision to cancel all orders.”

The limited supply apparently provided to Base.com comes alongside Nintendo’s decision to make the game available for a short window of time. As part of the limited release, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, the game will only be available until the end of March 2021 – even digital copies.

The decision has proven to be unpopular among fans – though it is popular with opportunistic scalpers, who are already selling their preorders on ebay at drastically inflated prices.

The limited release has predictably pushed preorders too – despite not releasing until September 18th, the game is already Amazon’s second biggest game of 2020.