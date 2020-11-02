UK retailers warn that next gen consoles may not be available without a preorder “before the end of the year”

According to some UK retailers, those hoping to get a next-gen console without a preorder may be out of luck.

As reported by VGC, major games retailers in the UK are warning customers that they may not have sufficient stock of the new consoles for those who don’t have a preorder.

For instance, GAME told one customer on Twitter that: “Unfortunately we do not have confirmation that we will have stock on launch day for customers that don’t have a pre-order. We recommend checking the website for updates to avoid disappointment and unnecessary travel to store.”

Smyths is hitting a similar note, saying that they “have reached our current pre-order quota for the PS5. As of now, we cannot guarantee we will receive more stock before the end of the year. Please keep an eye on the website for possible stock replenishment details.”

Smyths however did also say that “there may be a limited amount of stock available for general sale after all pre-orders have been fulfilled, however, we couldn’t guarantee this I’m afraid. We would advise keeping an eye on the website for updates.”

These warnings come as England is about to head into a second national lockdown, which will mean the closure of all non-essential stores. However, major retailers such as Argos, Game and Smyths have announced that they will be offering a collection service for customers who have pre-ordered consoles in-store.