Ukie and Ask About Games launches new resource for parents, the Family Video Game database

UK games industry trade organisation Ukie has partnered with Ask About Games to create the Family Video Game database, a new resource “on everything about games including the family controls that help parents and carers manage the amount of time games can be played at home”.

“Now more than ever before, some parents may need tips on the type of games that families can be playing that are productive, relaxing or enable the household to let off a bit of steam,” a press release said. “The UK Interactive Entertainment Association (Ukie) is supporting the launch of a new database that provides a series of suggestions for parents and carers with lists of games that will bring families together.”

The database includes information such as which educational games are also great games to play, games that calm, couch co-op titles, and “finding hope through play”.

“We know that at this tough time parents want to know their children are playing games that are suitable for them in a safe way,” said Ukie’s George Osborn. “We hope this resource can help them do just that and bring some comfort to families.”

“This is a project that’s been fuelled by the parents, carers, guardians and children who have wanted to find games to play together,” added Ask About Games’ Andy Robertson. “Each game page includes what families ask me about games. An overview of why it’s worth playing, what is the commitment in time and how many players can you have, what age is the game for and what equipment do you need to play it. Finally, the game page suggests three or four other games you might like to play next.”

In January Ukie launched the Get Smart About PLAY campaign, fronted by Rio Ferdinand, which emphasised the benefits of implementing the family controls available on all of the main consoles.

Ukie recently revealed Ukiepedia, a “shared industry resource collating facts, stats and other useful information about the UK and global games industry”. Initially scheduled to launch at the end of the month, Ukie – a trade body for the UK video games industry – brought the release forward so the organisation could “collate resources about Covid-19 (both current public health advice and work tips) to make it as easy for people to access as possible”.