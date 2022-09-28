Ukie and Barclays have announced a new Mobile Games Growth Programme

Share Facebook

Ukie and Barclays have teamed up to launch a new business support programme, which is set to help out UK mobile companies with skills and expertise and support and encourage their growth.

The Mobile Games Growth Programme has been designed in partnership with mobile games businesses from the UK, and intends to recruit a cohort of 10-15 company founders, CEOs and leaders of promising entrepreneurial mobile games developers from the UK and help them to scale up their businesses.

During the programme, which will take place between November 2022 and April 2023, chosen businesses will receive 40 hours of expert business strategy and planning advice, as well as learn directly from industry leaders, networking with them through the internet. It is free for participants, who can apply until October 28, 2022.

“The UK has a large and growing mobile games sector and we’re delighted to be continuing our work with Barclays to support it through the new Mobile Games Growth Programme.” said Ukie CEO, Dr Jo Twist OBE. “We want our first cohort to build their business skills, think about their strategy and get the latest advice about UA, in-game economies and business models directly from industry experts so they can confidently take the next steps to seek investment and grow successful, creative and sustainable mobile companies.”

“We are delighted to build on our relationship with Ukie and increase our ongoing support of the UK games sector with a programme designed specifically for exciting and innovative mobile games businesses.” said David Gowans, Head of Creative Industries, Games & Esports at Barclays. “This is a brilliant opportunity for founders, CEOs and leaders of UK mobile studios who have the ambition and potential to scale their businesses and I’d encourage anyone interested to apply today.”

“I’ve worked with mobile businesses of all sizes and know how hard it is for companies to build and scale,” said Nick Button-Brown, Programme Coach. “ I’ve got many things right and just as many things wrong and being the permanent coach on Ukie’s new Mobile Games Growth Programme will give me a chance to help the next generation of companies. Working alongside the brilliant industry experts, I’m really looking forward to giving great opportunities to the mobile studios that we’ll have as our first cohort.”

