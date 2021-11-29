Ukie and Jagex team up for virtual festive quiz to raise money for games charities

With the end of the year almost upon us, Ukie and Jagex will be wrapping up 2021 with the Ukie Big Christmas Quiz of the Year.

The quiz will be taking place over Zoom on 8th December at 17:00, and will raise money for GamesAid, Safe in our World and Special Effect, with the proceeds split between the three.

Tickets are available for free, with attendees encouraged to donate during the evening itself. You can also make a donation ahead of the event over on the event’s JustGiving page, or contactgrace@ukie.org.uk if you’d like to contribute a prize.

After the quiz, there’ll be virtual networking drinks and festivities for both Ukie members and non-members alike on a GatherTown rendition of Ukie HQ.

The prizes up for grabs are as follows:

2x Curve Games codes which give you access to all of Curve Games titles on Steam. (Donated by Curve Games)

Game Developer Survival Hamper featuring Blood Sweat & Pixels by Jason Schrier, One Up: Creativity, Competition, and the Global Business of Video Game, Jagermeister, Red Bull, sweets and merch (Donated by GG insurance)

A dolphin! Aka a dolphin adoption pack which you can name (Donated by Whale and Dolphin Conservation)

More prizes TBC

As this is a primarily industry event, attendees must sign up with their company email address.