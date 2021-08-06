Ukie announces the 15 finalists for UK Game of the Show 2021

The 15 finalists for Ukie’s UK Game of the Show have been announced.
Each of the 15 games are unreleased games developed by UK studios, and will be shown off via a Twitch stream hosted by Mr Midas at Loading Bar on Tuesday 24th August, as part of virtual gamescom.
The winner will be chosen on the night through a combination of a public vote on Twitch and judging on the evening from an expert judging panel.
- Agatha Christie – Hercule by Blazing Griffin – a detective adventure game starring a young Hercule Poirot. (PC, Console)
- Arcade Paradise by Nosebleed Interactive – a game all about running your own 90s arcade. (PC, Console)
- Days Lost by WordPlay Games – a heartfelt puzzler set inside a diary of a young woman (PC)
- Good Boy Society by Efren Games – a game all about the adventures and lives of the goodest dogs around (PC)
- Growbot by Wabasabi Play – a 2D adventure about a robot saving her home from a dark crystalline force (PC)
- I Am Fish by Bossa Studios – a charming, physics based adventure game featuring four intrepid fish friends (PC)
- Moonglow Bay by Bunnyhug – a game about being a rookie angler who fishes with friends, family and neighbours to restore a remote town (Console)
- Operation Outsmart by UnifiQ – a physics based sandbox RPG featuring robotic minions and cute koalas (PC)
- Overmorrow by Pixel Manta – a serene, non-violent adventure that deletes your save game after 30 days (PC, Console)
- Rhythm Towers by innoloop – a new and unique rhythm action tower defence game (PC, Console)
- Terratorial by Arrogant Pixel – a unique, theft based real time strategy game (PC, Console)
- This Means Warp by Outlier Games – an intense 1-4 player spaceship management roguelite game set in a procedurally generated universe. (PC)
- Viewfinder by Robot Turtle – a first-person puzzle adventure game where you can bring pictures to life and reshape the world using an instant camera. (PC)
- Wholesome: Out and About by Yaldi Games – a gentle life sim inspired by themes of environmental sustainability and living in harmony with nature (PC)
- Ziggy’s Cosmic Adventure by Stardust Collective – a fully immersive cockpit VR game set in a stunning universe. (PC)
The winning game will then take part in the Euro Play live final on Thursday 26th August, facing off against unreleased games from across Europe and Australia.
“Now that the finalists have been announced we are extremely excited to be meeting all of the developers across both events” highlighted Ben Ellis, Kwalee’s Publishing Scouting Team Manager
“We’re very pleased to be headline sponsors and to be involved in what’s set to be a fantastic showcase of some great titles”