Ukie announces the 15 finalists for UK Game of the Show 2021

The 15 finalists for Ukie’s UK Game of the Show have been announced.

Each of the 15 games are unreleased games developed by UK studios, and will be shown off via a Twitch stream hosted by Mr Midas at Loading Bar on Tuesday 24th August, as part of virtual gamescom.

The winner will be chosen on the night through a combination of a public vote on Twitch and judging on the evening from an expert judging panel.

The winning game will then take part in the Euro Play live final on Thursday 26th August, facing off against unreleased games from across Europe and Australia.

“Now that the finalists have been announced we are extremely excited to be meeting all of the developers across both events” highlighted Ben Ellis, Kwalee’s Publishing Scouting Team Manager

“We’re very pleased to be headline sponsors and to be involved in what’s set to be a fantastic showcase of some great titles”