Ukie, ISFE and Playing for the Planet team up for Green Games Summit to tackle climate change in games

UK games trade body Ukie has announced that it will be hosting a Green Games Summit in October, in collaboration with ISFE and UN Environment Programme’s Playing for the Planet Alliance.

Taking place remotely from the 20th to the 21st of October, the Green Games Summit aims to bring the international games sector together to discuss the industry’s approach to the climate crisis and sustainability ahead of this year’s UK-hosted COP26.

Games businesses from around the world are invited to attend, in order to learn how to become more environmentally sustainable and to learn about the latest innovative activities, activations and initiatives that are inspiring change around the world. Those interested in attending can sign up here.

“We want as many people from as many games businesses signed up to attend the Green Games Summit,” said UKIE CEO Dr Jo Twist. “It will be the first time that international games companies of all sizes can come together to discover how they can make a positive impact on the climate crisis and to play a part in shaping what we as an innovative, digital, creative sector can do to become more sustainable ahead of this year’s, UK-hosted, COP26.”

“We are delighted to support our UK member in promoting this event and its hugely important sustainability objectives,” added ISFE CEO Simon Little. “The video games industry shares the European Union’s belief that addressing climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of the 21st century. As an associate member of the Playing for the Planet Alliance, we are committed to assisting our members in their environmental journey and we encourage all European games companies, large and small, to attend the Green Games Summit in order to learn more about what they can do right now to help.”

The Green Game Summit has also partnered with international trade bodies Abragames (Brazil) and Game (Germany), the European Game Developers Federation (EGDF) and the African Game Developers Association.