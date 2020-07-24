Ukie launches live music event Game Changers, featuring Chipzel, Luci Holland and more

Share Facebook

Ukie has announced that their live music event Game Changers will take place on Thursday 6th August, and will showcase the “best of established and emerging UK games music talent.”

The event will be hosted live from London’s Loading Bar, and is sponsored by Harmonix and NCSOFT’s upcoming music game FUSER. Additionally, the first Game Changers event will feature five female game composers and musicians.

Providing a mixture of live performances and exclusive video content, Game Changers will feature rave sets from chiptune and synth artists Chipzel and Circuit Bird, an exclusive Zoom-recorded collaboration between composer Luci Holland and the Tinderbox orchestra, a journey through the diverse genres of indie game specialist Ninichi and the synth-heavy retro game sounds and visuals of singer and producer Nyokeë.

The event is the first of its kind for Ukie, and will be the first in a series of showcases demonstrating the value of the range of creative skills found within the games industry.

The Game Changers series will also highlight works from a diverse range of people from across the industry, in order to encourage more people from diverse backgrounds to consider a career in the industry.

During the evening, Ukie will be raising money via live donations for games industry charity GamesAid and Mermaids, a charity supporting trans and gender-diverse children, young people and their families.

“Music plays such an important role in bringing games to life. We’re really excited to demonstrate the work of so many fantastic musicians and composers and inspire the next generation of music talent to think about what they can do in games,” said Dr Jo Twist OBE, CEO of Ukie.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Ukie for this important night of music,” said Alex Friend, Director of Product Marketing at NCSOFT. “The line-up features five incredibly impressive talents and we can’t wait to see what they have in store on 6th August.”

Game Changes takes place on Thursday 6th August from 7.30pm – 11pm BST, via Ukie’s Twitch channel.