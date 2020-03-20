Ukie launches ‘shared industry resource’ Ukiepedia

Share Facebook

Ukie has revealed Ukiepedia, a “shared industry resource collating facts, stats and other useful information about the UK and global games industry”.

Initially scheduled to launch at the end of the month, Ukie – a trade body for the UK video games industry – brought the release forward so the organisation could “collate resources about Covid-19 (both current public health advice and work tips) to make it as easy for people to access as possible”.

“Due to the current Coronavirus situation, Ukiepedia is temporarily collating a range of games industry-relevant resources, support and other content in relation to the outbreak,” the organisation said. “We will endeavour to keep these as up to date as possible, but please continue to refer to official sources for the latest information.”

Ukie also recently partnered with Sheridans to provide free legal advice for video games industry companies trying to get to grips with the implications of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

A free support service staffed by experts from Sheridans will be available until 5pm today, so there’s still time to get your questions in. To access support, email games@sheridans.co.uk with your query and the experts will get back to you.

“The Covid-19 outbreak is presenting some serious challenges to games businesses,” said a statement on the Ukie website. “With events being cancelled, financial problems rearing its head and some tough times ahead for contractors, it’s important to get good legal advice to help you through the challenges. That’s why we’re pleased to be able to team up with Sheridans to open an emergency contract hotline to help your games business out.

“Importantly, the hotline is completely free of charge to ensure that companies of all sizes are able to get the support they need right now.”