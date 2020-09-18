Ukie reveals the results of its recent election, with the most diverse board in its history

Ukie has announced the results of its recent election, with eight new members joining the Ukie board, following a vote by the members.

Each new appointee will serve for two years – with a maximum term length of six years, and will play a core role in dictating the strategic direction of the trade body.

The new appointees to the Ukie board are:

Debbie Bestwick MBE, Team 17

Adam Campbell, Azoomee

Des Gayle, Altered Gene

Li Ma, Tencent

Ranjani Natarajan, Robot Teddy

Harinder Sangha, Sumo Group

Maria Sayans, ustwo

Tim Woodley, Hello Games

With these new members, Ukie’s board is now more diverse than it has ever been, with the number of women and BAME figures on the board above the wider industry average.

“We’re pleased to welcome a wide range of fantastic people to the Ukie board,” said Stuart Dinsey, Chair of the Ukie board and Chairman of Curve Digital. “The range of talent, experience and backgrounds will help to inject fresh thinking into the organisation and ensures that Ukie will be well placed to continue to effectively lead the industry on.”

Due to the term limits, which Ukie introduced last year, a number of individuals are leaving the board.

Andy Payne OBE, Ian Livingstone CBE, Miles Jacobson OBE, Simon Barratt, Veronique Lallier, Harvey Eagle, Shaun Campbell, Neil Boyd and Rob Cooper are all leaving the Ukie board, having contributed a collective 50+ years to the trade body.

“We must also say a deep thank you to this year’s departing directors,” commented Dr Jo Twist OBE, CEO of Ukie. “Their hard work, dedication and commitment to Ukie over the course, in some cases, of decades has helped make the UK one of the best places in the world to make, play and sell games. We’re immensely grateful for their contribution and wish them all the best in the future.”

The full board can be found via the Ukie website.