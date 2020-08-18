UN partners with games developers with ‘Playing for the Planet Alliance’

Share Facebook

Eleven top developers have all committed to joining forces with the UN’s Environment Programme with the aim to raise awareness of a range of environmental issues, in a new initiative called the P​laying for the Planet ​​Alliance, which should reach over 250m players.

MAG Interactive, Sybo, Space Ape, WildWorks, Playdemic, Fingersoft, Rovio, Pixelberry Creative, Future Games of London and GameDuell, have all committed to integrating “green activations” into their best-performing titles. With each activation being themed and matched to the game in question.

The move came off the back of the Green Mobile Game Jam, which took place from March to April 2020 at the height of the pandemic, with participants from the 11 companies committing to integrate their work as new modes, maps or buildings, themed events, storylines and messaging.

“We are excited to see the gaming industry throw its weight behind global efforts to reverse the climate crisis,” said Inger Andersen Executive Director of UNEP. “The climate emergency needs all hands on deck. In reaching out to 250 million gamers, we hope to inspire audiences to take action.”

John Earner, CEO of Space Ape who helped oversee the Jam said, “I was skeptical whether we could pull it off, especially during lockdown, but it was really inspiring to see companies who are normally very competitive come together and deliver some really great work. I see a huge amount of potential here for our industry and player communities going forward.”

Some activations have already been integrated and the rest will go live by early 2021. The Playing for the Planet Alliance is also working with Google Play to promote eligible games. Next year, organisers hope that additional companies will sign up to participate in the jam, potentially reaching up to 1 billion gamers with the activations.

The individual developers and their activations are: