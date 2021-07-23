Unity acquires SpeedTree creator Interactive Data Visualization, Inc

Chris Wallace 10 hours ago Business News

Unity has acquired Interactive Data Visualization, Inc, the creators of SpeedTree.

Following the acquisition, the foliage customization and environment development tool will be integrated directly into Unity.

SpeedTree has previously won a scientific and technical academy award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and has been used in everything from game development, to films and television.

Interactive Data Visualization, Inc’s 10 employees will all remain at the company following the acquisition.

“We’re excited to join with Unity as we continue to work directly with creators at every level, expanding our existing solutions and developing new technologies as we move forward into the next phase of real-time interactive content,” said Chris King, cofounder of Interactive Data Visualization.

