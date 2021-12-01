Unity acquires SyncSketch

Share Facebook

Unity’s latest acquisition is SyncSketch, the creator of synchronized real-time collaboration tools for artists.

SyncSketch allows users to “seamlessly communicate, give feedback, and contribute to creative projects,” allowing artists to collaborate and work from anywhere. The California-based company was founded in 2016, and is aimed at helping artists, animators, VFX professionals and students.

“Both Unity and SyncSketch have always been focused on empowering creators. It’s at the heart of what we do. By combining our technology and talent, we will continue to define the way creators will want to work and communicate, from anywhere in the world,” said Bernhard Haux, CEO of SyncSketch

“SyncSketch makes it easier for creatives to collaborate and work from anywhere,” said Unity in the announcement. “Like Weta Digital, they are laser-focused on serving artists. With this acquisition, we are doubling down on productivity tools for the Unity creator community.”

SyncSketch is just the latest in a series of acquisitions from Unity, including the aforementioned acquisition of Weta Digital, as well as Parsec and SpeedTree creator Interactive Data Visualization, Inc.