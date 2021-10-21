Unity Gaming Services Launches to Simplify Multiplayer Live Games

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Unity has announced the beta launch of Unity Gaming Services – a new platform experience that combines Unity’s existing Operate Solutions for games with new tools and services to simplify the user’s ability to launch cross platform, multiplayer games.

Unity Gaming Services promises to bring multiplayer games online through ‘seamless’ integration with Unity Netcode and Transport. The platform includes tools for live game operations of any size, including providing developers the ability to sync their game logic with Unity’s backend services without going through a heavy platform release process.

Unity Gaming Services is free to start, and developers only pay as they scale with transparent pricing.

“Our mission is to enable success for our developers, who today are managing an increasingly complex new reality that needs to meet growing player demand for cross-platform multiplayer games and at the same time requires tremendous cloud networking expertise and presents technical and operational challenges far beyond game design itself,” said Ingrid Lestiyo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Operate Solutions, Unity. “With the growing player demand for cross-platform multiplayer games, Unity Gaming Services reduces the barrier to entry for developers to launch more multiplayer games that collectively will expand the size of the industry, and titles available for play.”

Unity Gaming Services is available to all developers for free during its beta period, and is available immediately with support for Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, and Windows. Console support is currently on an invite-only basis, but will be made available soon. To sign-up, developers are asked to visit https://dashboard.unity3d.com/login.