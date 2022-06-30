Unity has laid off 4% of its workforce

Share Facebook

Unity has made over 300 people redundant at their offices around the world, according to an investigation by Kotaku.

This roughly 4% of their total workforce, according to Unity’s latest annual SEC filing, which said that the company had 5,245 full-time employees at the end of December 2021.

Unity has issued a statement on the layoffs, which said that the staff were let go “as part of a continued planning process where we regularly assess our resourcing levels against our company priorities”. John Riccitiello, Unity CEO had previously claimed only two weeks prior in an all-hands meeting that the company was in no financial trouble, and that lay offs wouldn’t happen.

The layoffs are still ongoing, according to Kotaku’s sources. Those who had lost their jobs were asked to log on to video calls suddenly by their bosses, typically alongside a staff member from the human resources department. Those that are laid off have been paid for a month, alongside being offered a month of severance pay and continued COBRA health coverage for a short period.

Unity reported that they had made $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021, which still ended up being an operating loss of $531.7 million for the company. They recently acquired Weta for $1.6 billion, as well as Ziva Dynamics and SyncSketch for unknown amounts.