Unity has rejected AppLovin’s $17.5 billion acquisition offer

Vince Pavey 12 hours ago Business News, Consoles, Highlight, Mobile, PC

Unity has decided not to accept AppLovin’s offer to merge their companies for $17.54bn in company stock.

According to a report by GamesIndustry.biz, the San Francisco based video game software development company will continue ahead with its previously announced plans to acquire AppLovin’s much smaller rival IronSource. 

At Unity, the board of directors unanimously agreed to reject the AppLovin offer, stating that the merger proposal was “not in the best interests of Unity shareholders”. The deal would have valued Unity shares at an 18% premium, but would have left AppLovin with 51% of the company stock post-merger.

Unity’s acquisition of IronSource is still expected to be complete by the end of Q4 2022. When it closes, Unity’s shareholders will own 74% of shares in the combined company.

When asked about the decision, Unity CEO John Riccitiello said “The board continues to believe that the IronSource transaction is compelling and will deliver an opportunity to generate long-term value through the creation of a unique end-to-end platform that allows creators to develop, publish, run, monetize, and grow live games and real-time 3D content seamlessly.” 

 

Tags

About Vince Pavey

Vince is a writer from the North-East of England who has worked on comics for The Beano and Doctor Who. He likes to play video games and eat good food. Sometimes he does both at the same time, but he probably shouldn’t.

Check Also

[From the industry] Growth in the German games market levels off at 2 percent

Following sharp gains in sales of games and corresponding hardware in previous years, growth slowed significantly over the first six months of 2022 in the German games market

© Copyright 2022, MCV. BizMedia