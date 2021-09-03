Unleashd creator Multiscription secures €800,000 in funding

Share Facebook

Danish mobile gaming start-up Multiscription has secured €800,000 in funding to further the development of Unleashd, its subscription service for free-to-play mobile games.

The investment was led by Sisu Game Ventures, with additional funding from Sweden’s Tigrim and The Danish Growth Fund, the state-backed, independent fund which invests in Danish start-ups.

Unleashd provides a library of free-to-play mobile titles without ads and with additional in-game benefits as part of a single subscription fee. The investment will allow the company to expand the Unleashd team, as well as grow the developer relations team tasked with onboarding new developers and adding their games to the portfolio.

The service was soft launched on the Google Play store back in November. It currently includes seven games, with more expected to be added in the coming months as part of the build-up to the full launch later this year.

“The data we see just from the soft-launch of Unleashd confirms that subscription-based gaming for F2P titles has huge potential. This new funding will allow us to scale up quickly as we aim to launch the fully-featured Unleashd service before the end of the year,” said Teis Mikkelsen, Co-Founder and CEO of Multiscription. “I’m grateful for the ongoing support from our existing investors and am thrilled that they and our new investors see the same opportunity for subscriptions to change the mobile games industry as we do.”