Unsigned – Battle for dominance and power in Necromunda: Gang Skirmish

This article is a part of MCV/DEVELOP’s Unsigned, bringing a spotlight to unsigned indie games in partnership with Unity.

Battle for dominance and power in Necromunda: Gang Skirmish, a grim dark turn-based game set in the Warhammer universe.

Developer: Legendary Games

Location: Nottingham

Team size: 7 Full Time employees

Progress: Production

Contact details: Ewan Lamont ewan@legendary-games.com

Tell us about your game and why you decided to develop it?

Necromunda: Gang Skirmish is a turn-based strategy mobile game set in the 40,000 Warhammer universe. Players control a gang working their way up in reputation and power in a series of multiplayer turn-based strategy engagements.

Development of Necromunda: Gang Skirmish started after the success of our previous Warhammer mobile game, Mordheim: Warband Skirmish. The team were interested and wanted to create another mobile game from a different Warhammer IP and luckily enough we were able to create Necromunda: Gang Skirmish.

Who do you think the audience is?

Warhammer enthusiasts who are interested in this particular IP and people who enjoy playing turn-based strategy games.

What experience does the team have?

CEO Ewan Lamont was the senior producer and programme manager for Monumental Games prior to starting Legendary Games. CTO Gavin Rummery has wide-ranging game development experience spanning 16 years, including the original Tomb Raider games. Prior to Legendary Games, Gavin was technical director of Monumental Games’ online division.

The team have previously worked on another mobile game called Mordheim: Warband Skirmish, which is another Warhammer IP. That game was released in early 2017 and ever since then we have been improving the game and learning as a team.

Why did you decide to use Unity to create this game, can you tell us anything about using the engine on this project?

The team had strong experience with numerous creating projects with Unity with our major Unity projects coming from Mordheim: Warband Skirmish and The Island: Survival Challenge.

With what we have learned as a team from these two projects, we felt that Unity was the ideal engine to create Necromunda: Gang Skirmish.

Unity had all the features available to make it a successful game with easy portability for different platforms, reliable and offers a great visual experience with graphics support.

How long has the title been in development, how long will it likely take to complete?

Development for the game started in early 2019 with it being released worldwide 25th March 2021 on iOS and Android.

What kind of support are you looking for from a potential partner?

A potential publisher to help the game get the exposure to a wide range of audiences.