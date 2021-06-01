Unsigned – Combining combat racing and action fighting games in Rocket Rumble

Share Facebook

Combining the best parts of combat racing and fast-paced action fighting games, Rocket Rumble is a 2-4 player party game where a charming cast of animals in rocket suits smash and bash their way across the finish line. Rocket Rumble features single-screen, online multiplayer, and action-packed combat across nine obstacle courses.

Developer: PixelNAUTS Games

Location: St. Catharines, Ontario Canada

Team size: 7 full time, 3 part time

Progress: Currently in Alpha, launching in Early Access summer 2021

Contact details: Alex Golebiowski, Alex@PixelNUATS.ca, 416-554-6620

Who do you think the audience is?

Our audience loves party games. They love to customize, unlock and show off their flare. They love games like Mario Kart, Fall Guys, Speedrunners, Gang Beasts and Smash Bros.

What experience does the team have?

PixelNAUTS was started by Alex Golebiowski and Chris Iacobucci, and has spent ten years working on original IP and supporting other developers. PixelNAUTS launched Raccoon Rising for mobile, LOST ORBIT on PC, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. PixelNAUTS has also created art for Compulsion Games’ Contrast, Ubisoft’s Starlink, and Alien Trap’s Gunhead and over a dozen others.

Why did you decide to use Unity to create this game?

PixelNAUTS has been using Unity for its own IPs since it first started over ten years ago. Unity provides the tools to create games quickly and easily. New employees can jump onto a project and get up to speed in no time. Unity is also taught at Niagara College so having graduates help on projects is incredibly easy.

How long has the title been in development?

Rocket Rumble has been in production for just over a year and is expected to fully launch in early 2022 on PC. If additional funding is secured and we can develop builds for consoles, we would delay the launch and sim ship in late spring or early summer 2022.

What level of support are you looking for?

We are looking for funding to help bring the game to console and to expand features for future season updates. We are already working with Evolve for PR but we would like a partner to take over marketing and help with user acquisition. As an online game, we need a large player base to keep the game going and to bring in and keep new players. We would like a partner with experience in the online party game market and one that could best support the game for years to come.