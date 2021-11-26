Unsigned – Create your own adventure in Dungeon Full Dive!

Share Facebook

A game for PC and PC VR, that allows players to create their own, completely open ended adventures.

Developer: TxK Gaming

Location: Cologne

Team size: 5

Progress: pre-production

Contact details: khang.pham@txkgaming.com

Tell us about your game and why you decided to develop it?

Dungeon Full Dive (DFD) is a game that makes tabletop adventures more immersive than ever before, by providing players with the toolset to create their own custom 3D fantasy adventures.

Instead of the conventional 2D game environments, players can see, interact and walk around in their fantasy worlds and fight combat in first person. In the end, DFD plans to become the platform for tabletop on PC and for PC VR (crossplay supported). We ourselves are active members in the tabletop community, and during the extreme popularity growth of tabletop during the last years, we noticed that many players were longing for ways to make their games more immersive.

Who do you think the audience is?

Generally every person that likes fantasy worlds. It doesn’t matter whether they have prior experience with tabletop or if they are tabletop veterans. DFD’s immersive gameplay as well as its engaging combat takes away many of the initial hurdles that beginners usually have. And, of course, every person that is already into tabletop, was thrilled by the concept of DFD.

What experience does the team have?

TxK Gaming is a video game startup company based in Cologne, Germany. The team, though, consists of international talents that relocated from different locations. It was important to us to build up a team with unique members where everyone has expertise in a different topic: from experienced Unity veterans to animators, artists and networking developers . On top of that, we are working closely with two other studios: Spellfusion & Alpha Blend Interactive. Both are studios with exceptional talents who have expertise in VR development as well as traditional game development.

How long has the title been in development, how long will it likely take to complete?

We started the development of the concept and game design beginning this year and plan to upscale the team to finish the game by the end of 2022/beginning 2023.

What kind of support are you looking for from a potential partner?

We are looking for a partner that can help us with additional funding and potentially with PR and marketing. We are looking for a €150.000 investment. We are in the process of requesting a federal fund, which will multiply the investment of the partner. As we already received the “stage one” funding for the current development of the prototype, we are quite confident, that the stage 2 funding for the development will be granted to us as well.