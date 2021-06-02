Unsigned: Finding the things we’ve lost in ourselves in Love – A Puzzle Box filled with Stories

Share Facebook

This article is a part of MCV/DEVELOP’s Unsigned, bringing a spotlight to unsigned indie games in partnership with Unity.



LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories is a puzzle game about finding the things we’ve lost in ourselves and the people who help us find them.

Developer: Rocketship Park

Location: St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada

Team size: Rocketship Park is a two-man team; LOVE’s initial development also involved the work of a limited number of external participants

Progress: Launched on PC/Mac, looking to bring to additional platforms

Contact details: Jim Squires,

jim@rocketshippark.com

Why did you decide to develop this game?

LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories is designed to trigger not love, but that warm corner of sadness that comes with it; the wistfulness found in loneliness and regret. The idea for the game came nearly ten years ago, when Shane heard a song his friend Neil White had written that triggered this exact feeling. A decade later, we’re pleased to say that Neil has provided every note of the soundtrack to help us deliver on that emotion.

What experience does the team have?

Co-founder and CTO Shane McCafferty has been making games professionally since the first days of the App Store, and has had a number of chart-topping hits in that time (Word Forward, Crobble). Together with fellow co-founder Jim Squires (that’s me!), Rocketship Park has released a handful of smaller puzzle projects (Block Droppin’, remastering Word Forward in Unity) on the road to their first big release. The two share concept and design duties throughout a project. Shane is ultimately responsible for our programming, while Jim handles external relationships and company oversight.

Why did you decide to use Unity to create this game?

Given the nature of the game, we knew we wanted to target players outside of mobile devices as our primary audience for the first time. Unity provided us the flexibility to adapt our release to whatever platforms we wanted to pursue.

We were quickly blown away by what Unity had to offer. As we continued development, we were delighted to see how many challenges we expected to face were already solved thanks to the Unity Asset Store. The number of off-the-shelf solutions is, frankly, unbelievable.

How long has the title been in development?

The game itself is complete and already available on Steam. Player and critical reception has been positive, and we’re currently nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for best video game. We’d like to bring LOVE to additional platforms, and would also be open to re-releasing our PC/Mac version through a publisher’s label. Thanks to our use of Unity, we don’t need to rebuild LOVE from the ground up for new platforms.

What level of support are you looking for from a potential partner?

Marketing and porting support. Discoverability is the #1 challenge for any game, and without appropriate marketing budgets and know-how, even the greatest games can be left unattended by audiences. Brand affiliation with the right publisher can go a long way – and if a publisher believes in our game as much as we do, we know they’ll be committed to helping us find our audience. Being able to leverage publisher relationships with platform holders, too, is key for us. We’re looking for a passionate publisher who will be our strongest advocate on whichever platform they bring LOVE.