Unsigned: JRPG-style battles in the post-post-post-post-apocalyptic Bravery Network Online

This article is a part of MCV/DEVELOP’s Unsigned, bringing a spotlight to unsigned indie games in partnership with Unity.

Post-post-post-post-apocalyptic youth explore their immortality via violence and feelings, all wrapped up in JRPG-style battles.

Developer: GLOAM

Location: Toronto, Canada

Team size: 3 full-time developers, many contractors for art and music.

Progress: In beta, available for Early Access on Steam

Contact details: Min-Taylor Bai-Woo, admin@gloam.net

Why did you decide to develop this game?

We at GLOAM were fans of unofficial Pokemon battle simulators and would play a lot together. There was a mechanical richness there and we felt the genre was underexplored. There was and still is an enormous audience for this style of game, and they often voiced wanting something new.

Who do you think the audience is?

The early audience for the game has been fans of trading card games, as well as Pokemon fans that were looking for a fresh experience. Also, due to the game’s inclusive atmosphere and diverse cast, parts of the LGBTQA+ community have hailed the game as a rare example of creating a welcoming space for competitive online games.

What experience does the team have?

Previously the lead writer and battle designer, Damian Sommer, worked on the cult classic collaborative storytelling game, The Yawhg.

Min-Taylor Bai-Woo, our art director and game designer has had her hand in multiple games including Light Fingers, as well as dozens of fun freeware projects. Artists that have also worked on the project include Killian Ng, whose work can be seen on the Legend of Korra comics, and Guillaume Singelin, a prolific indie comic artist.

Why did you decide to use Unity to create this game?

When we were first assembling the team, we wanted to use the tool that was most familiar to the group, and naturally fell into using Unity.

How long has the title been in development, how long will it likely take to complete?

Bravery Network Online has been in some form of development since early 2016, with full production starting in May 2019. We anticipate coming out of Early Access Q1 or Q2 at the latest, 2022.

What level of support are you looking for from a potential partner?

While we’ve launched on Early Access on Steam, we’re looking for a partner to aid with console porting, as well as marketing and PR.