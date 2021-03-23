Upgraded Switch model using new Nvidia graphics chip, claims report

Share Facebook

The long-rumoured upgraded version of the Nintendo Switch will reportedly make use of a new Nvidia graphics chip.

That’s according to Bloomberg, who report that the new Switch model will use Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology, a rendering technology that makes use of AI and machine learning to create high-resolution graphics.

Essentially, this means that the new Switch, which also reportedly features an OLED display upgrade, will be able to produce 4K visuals when plugged into a TV.

Bloomberg also reports that the new chipset will bring a better CPU and more memory. DLSS support will require new code to be added to games, so it will mostly be used to improve graphics on upcoming titles, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

The upgraded Switch is expected to be released at the end of the year, in time for the holiday season. Bloomberg previously revealed that the new console will feature a 7-inch OLED display, meaning it will likely be a similar size to the original Switch model.

An upgraded Switch model can only serve to further boost Nintendo’s success this generation. The current Switch models, the original and the Switch Lite, have sold enough units to block out the sun. The console overtook the 3DS’ lifetime sales back in February, and is set to surpass the Wii’s momentum by the end of the year.