Uri Geller lifts 20-year Kadabra Pokémon card ban

Uri Geller has freed Kadabra from its 20-year exile from appearing in the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

When the franchise was first becoming popular in the West, Geller had once complained that the Pokémon, who is a psychic-type depicted holding spoons, had similarities to himself – the illusionist was once famous for his spoon tricks. Additionally, Kadabra’s Japanese name is “Yungerer.”

Geller sued Nintendo in the early 2000s, and successfully requested a ban on the use of Kadabra in the trading card game. As such, no Kadabra cards have been printed since.

However, it seems that Kadabra has now been liberated. In a conversation with TheGamer, Geller revealed that he is working with Nintendo to bring the character back to trading cards.

“Due to the tremendous volume of emails I am still getting begging me to allow Nintendo to bring back Kadabra/Yungeller, I sent […] a letter to the chairman of Nintendo giving them permission to relaunch the Uri Geller Kadabra/Yungeller worldwide” said Geller.

Geller stated that his letter had been picked up by “two Nintendo representatives.”

I am truly sorry for what I did 20 years ago. Kids and grownups I am releasing the ban. It’s now all up to #Nintendo to bring my #kadabra #pokemon card back.

It will probably be one of the rarest cards now! Much energy and love to all!https://t.co/Rv1aJFlIKS pic.twitter.com/5zDMX5S8WA — Uri Geller (@TheUriGeller) November 28, 2020

Geller also took to Twitter to apologise for imprisoning Kadabra for all these years, stating: “I am truly sorry for what I did 20 years ago. Kids and grownups, I am releasing the ban. It’s now all up to Nintendo to bring my Kadabra Pokémon card back.”