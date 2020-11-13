The Switch sees the second-best October sales of any console ever in the US

The Nintendo Switch and the Switch Lite sold a combined 735,000 units in the US in October, making it the second-highest selling console in October in US history.

The Switch is beaten only by its predecessor, the Nintendo Wii, which saw 807,000 sales in October 2008.

“Seeing encouraging sales growth like this in the fourth October of Nintendo Switch proves to us that the system has many more years and great games yet to come,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser in a statement.

The already-popular Switch has been incredibly successful this year, with its sales likely boosted by the pandemic, as the console’s sales soared over the key six months of the global pandemic.

In its H1 financials released last week, Nintendo revealed that it expects to sell 24 million units globally for the fiscal year ending March 2021.

The Switch has now sold 68.3m units, and some analysts predict that it will be the best-selling console this Christmas, despite the recent launch of the Xbox Series X/S and the Playstation 5.

The NPD Group’s Mat Piscatella posted a series of end of year predictions – including the tidbit that while sales of Microsoft and Sony’s new consoles will “sizzle,” high demand and the associated hardware shortages will ultimately give the upper hand to Nintendo (who faced hardware shortages of their own at the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis).