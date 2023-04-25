ustwo games is working with UK Youth to support young people during the cost of living crisis

Share Facebook

ustwo games has provided financial support to UK Youth in a cost of living crisis response campaign, and has released a mini-documentary on YouTube to further raise awareness of the issue.

The game developer and the charity movement first announced that they would be collaborating with one another back in February, and in the time since, 3% of the profits from the Desta: The Memories Between mobile game have been put aside for the group’s critical work.

In total the studio expects to donate at least £108,000 GBP during the fundraising campaign.

£81,000 GBP of the money will be used as grants for three UK-based youth organisations, including one in the Northwest of England, and £27,000 of it will be considered unrestricted funding to be used to support young people during the cost of living crisis.

“When speaking to the UK Youth team we learned that one of the biggest struggles facing youth services right now is the very real impact of the cost of living crisis. Youth organisations need help funding basic, essential services, such as covering the costs of heating a premises. Youth workers themselves are reliant on food banks,” said Maria Sayans, CEO at ustwo games.

“This realisation was shocking to us – that things as basic as being able to pay the heating bill this winter or provide a meal are dramatically impacting and threatening youth work, which is critically important to so many people’s lives. Our hope is that this partnership will support the great work UK Youth does to support the sector and the people who so need its help.”

“Young people need our support now more than ever. The cost of living crisis means youth organisations are increasingly having to meet young people’s most basic needs such as hot meals, hygiene products, or a warm place to do their homework,” added Vicky Chenery, head of partnerships and philanthropy at UK Youth.

“This is why we’re delighted with this partnership with ustwo games. Their contribution will allow the youth workers to continue making a lasting positive impact on the lives of young people.”

If you’d also like to donate to UK Youth, ustwo has also announced that it will match every donation made through their JustGiving platform up to a total of £20,000 GBP, so now is an exceptionally good time to do so.