Viewfinder by Robot Turtle wins UK Game of the Show 2021

Robot Turtle went home last night the winners of this year’s UK Game of the Show, with their reality-bending upcoming title Viewfinder.

The team will now go on to compete against the best 15 unreleased games from across Europe this Thursday as part of the Europlay showcase at Gamescom.

Viewfinder was selected as the UK’s best unreleased game by an effortlessly handsome judging panel (joined by yours truly), as well as a public vote. The game is a mind-bending puzzle title, in which the player uses photographs to transform the world around them.

It’s truly a mechanic that’s better to show rather than tell, so do see below for a video showcasing Viewfinder’s fascinating puzzles.

“We’re thrilled to have won! Especially among such a strong group of nominated games,” said Matt Stark, Game Director. “It’s been wonderful to see the positive reaction to Viewfinder and we can’t wait to share more of the game. Thanks to Ukie and to everyone who voted!”

“The quality of games on show was absolutely amazing,” added Ben Ellis, my fellow judge and Scouting Manager at Kwalee, “The creativity was unrivalled and I haven’t ever seen a competition like it. For each of the 15 games to have something uniquely brilliant about each one is testament to the developers and to the UK games scene.”

Tomorrow evening will see Viewfinder going against the best unreleased games from across Europe as part of Europlay. MCV/DEVELOP will be in attendance, and you too can tune in on Thursday 26th August at 6pm BST over on Ukie’s Twitch channel at www.twitch.tv/ukietv.