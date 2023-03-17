Vindex has been acquired by the ESL FACEIT Group

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The ESL FACEIT Group (EFG) has acquired Vindex.

Vindex offers end-to-end solutions through a portfolio of esports infrastructure companies based around the world, and are involved in content production, data and analytics. How much Vindex was acquired for was not disclosed, although it was confirmed that the transaction was finalised on February 17, 2023.

EFG is on a mission to drive the growth and development of esports as a form of home entertainment, and said in a statement released earlier this month that its latest acquisition makes it more able to “unite and engage more players, fans and creators around the esports and video games they love and brings new levels of scale to experiences in wider geographies.”

“The unmatched expertise and talent of our combined teams are the catalyst to drive our mission to build worlds beyond gameplay around the games fans love,” said Craig Levine, co-CEO of the ESL FACEIT Group. “The combination with Vindex brings together the power of our brands with a new scale in infrastructure and production capabilities. As one, this will help serve new communities of gamers and accelerate gaming culture globally.”

As part of the transaction, Belong Gaming Arenas will become an independent business, though Mike Sepso and Sundance DiGiovanni will stay on at Vindex as well as take on new jobs at EFG rather than work at Belong.

“By joining forces with EFG, we are bringing together the best of video games and esports under one roof. EFG is the global leader in the industry and being part of the ESL FACEIT Group will allow us to not only expand our global footprint but also leverage our complementary technology stack to deliver a comprehensive suite of products and services to drive engagement,” said Sepso.

“Together, we are best positioned to accelerate our growth plans and scale our offering for publishers, brands and gamers worldwide.”

The ESL FACEIT Group is owned by the Savvy Game Group, which is controversial for its direct ties to a regime that is regularly cited as being among the world’s worst human rights abusers.