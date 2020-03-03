Vote now in the 2020 Develop:Star Awards 

Share Facebook

The Develop:Star Awards are now open for your nominations from now until 23:59 BST on Friday, April 3rd, 2020. Qualifying games must have been released between April 1st, 2019 and March 31st, 2020.

Taking place during Develop:Brighton 2020 on Wednesday July 15th at the Hilton Brighton Metropole, the Develop:Star Awards are split into 17 categories, along with the Develop Star Award which honours “an extraordinary industry figure for their outstanding achievements and contribution to the industry”. Last year’s recipient was Hello Game co-founder, Sean Murray.

This year, nominations are requested for the following categories: Best Visual Art, Best Narrative, Best Game Design, Best Audio, Best Original IP, Best Innovation, Diversity Star Best QA and Localisation Provider, Best Creative Provider, Recruitment Star, Best Technology Provider, Publishing Star, Tomorrow’s Star, Best Mobile Game, Game of the Year, Best Micro Studio, and Best Studio.

The shortlist will be announced in May.

“The Develop:Star Awards recognise the achievements of our industry’s best and brightest, who continue to push the boundaries of this fabulous and exciting industry,” said Andy Lane, managing director of Tandem Events. “This year we’re excited to be introducing four new awards, recognising QA and localisation, creative and technology providers and with our Tomorrow’s Star prize, new talent and the future of the business.”

For the latest on tickets, speaker announcements, and The Develop:Star Awards 2020, head to the official website: developconference.com. Speaker submissions for the conference – which takes place from Tuesday 14th to Thursday July 16th at the Hilton Brighton Metropole – are now closed.

Develop:Brighton 2019 was attended by more industry professionals than ever before, with attendance up a record-breaking 21 per cent year-on-year. The event welcomed 2871 delegates across 100+ sessions and ten tracks at the conference, as well as 2,800+ additional meetings that were additionally set up through the bespoke Meet@Develop meeting scheduler.