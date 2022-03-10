Voting is now open for the MCV/DEVELOP Awards!

Voting for this year’s MCV/DEVELOP Awards is now open!
We’re back and better than ever, and returning to our industry voting system where YOU, loyal MCV/DEVELOP readers, get to pick the winners.
Just head over to the MCV/DEVELOP Awards website to make your choice.
Please note, votes for your own game or company, or those you have commercial ties with, will be discounted.
And for a reminder, this year’s shortlist is listed below. Happy voting!
DEVELOPMENT ESSENTIALS
Development Tool of the Year
- GameMaker Studio
- Elias Studio 3
- SyncSketch
- Unity
- Unreal Engine
- Wwise
External Development Partner of the Year
- Epic Games
- Keywords Studios
- Talenthouse Media Foundry
- PTW
- Testronic
- Virtuos
Recruitment Agency of the Year
- Aardvark Swift
- Amiqus
- Haptic
- InGame
- OPM
- Trust in Soda
INNOVATION IN GAMES
Visual Innovation of the Year
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Ustwo Games)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Games Studio)
- Fracked (nDreams)
- Röki (Polygon Treehouse / CI Games)
- Returnal (Climax Studios, Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)
Audio Innovation of the Year
- Dirt 5 (Codemasters / EA)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Games Studio)
- Returnal (Climax Studios, Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Gameplay Innovation of the Year
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
- Fights in Tight Spaces (Ground Shatter / Mode 7)
- I Am Fish (Bossa Studios / Curve Games)
- PowerWash Simulator (FuturLab / Square Enix)
- Sniper Elite VR (Just Add Water / Rebellion)
- Tails of Iron (Odd Bug Studio / CI Games)
Narrative Innovation of the Year
- Death’s Door (Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital)
- F1 2021 (Codemasters / EA)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco)
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Sketchbook Games / Modus Games)
- Overboard! (inkle)
OUTSTANDING STUDIOS
Major Studio of the Year
- Creative Assembly
- Frontier Developments
- Rebellion
- Playground Games
- Sumo Digital
- Supermassive Games
Indie Studio of the Year
- Acid Nerve
- Bossa Studios
- Hello Games
- Shedworks
- Skyhook Games
- Ustwo Games
PUBLISHING & PLATFORMS
Major Publisher of the Year
- Bethesda Softworks
- EA
- Xbox Game Studios
- Nintendo
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Square Enix
Indie Publisher of the Year
- Chucklefish
- Curve Games
- No More Robots
- Slitherine
- Fireshine Games (formerly Sold Out)
- Wired Productions
Platform of the Year
- Xbox / Microsoft Store
- Nintendo / Nintendo eShop
- Steam
- Antstream Arcade
- PlayStation / PS Store
- Humble Bundle / Humble Store
REACHING AUDIENCES
PR Agency of the Year
- Bastion
- Bope PR
- Dead Good Media
- Honest PR
- Indigo Pearl
- Renaissance
Creative Agency of the Year
- Diva
- Fluid
- Fourth Floor Creative
- Ichi Worldwide
- TAKEOFF Studios
- YRS TRULY
Campaign of the Year
- The Ascent, Curve Games (Renaissance)
- Lycanspiracy, Magic: The Gathering (YRS TRULY and Wizards of the Coast)
- Kiyan Prince, FIFA 21 (EA)
- PS5 TFL takeover (Diva)
- Yogscast Jingle Jam (Honest PR)
Media Brand of the Year
- Eurogamer
- GAMINGbible
- IGN UK
- PCGamesN
- RKG
- Video Games Chronicle (VGC)
RETAIL & DISTRIBUTION
Retailer of the Year
- Amazon
- Fanatical
- GAME
- Green Man Gaming
- ShopTo
Distributor of the Year
- CentreSoft
- Click
- Contact Sales
- Genba Digital
- Koch Media
- Plug In Digital