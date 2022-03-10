Voting is now open for the MCV/DEVELOP Awards!

Voting for this year’s MCV/DEVELOP Awards is now open!

We’re back and better than ever, and returning to our industry voting system where YOU, loyal MCV/DEVELOP readers, get to pick the winners.

Just head over to the MCV/DEVELOP Awards website to make your choice. Remember, print subscribers of the magazine will either need to enter their subscription numbers (check the wrapper of your latest issue for that – so don’t throw it away when the next issue arrives!) or the email address they used when setting up their subscription.

Please note, votes for your own game or company, or those you have commercial ties with, will be discounted and your print subscription cancelled. Our moderators will be making random checks on the winning votes in every category.

Tables for the evening are also available to book now, so be sure that you don’t miss out on MCV/DEVELOP’s return to the Brewery after two long years.

For branding and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Alex Boucher at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk.



And for a reminder, this year’s shortlist is listed below. Happy voting!

DEVELOPMENT ESSENTIALS

Development Tool of the Year

GameMaker Studio

Elias Studio 3

SyncSketch

Unity

Unreal Engine

Wwise

External Development Partner of the Year

Epic Games

Keywords Studios

Talenthouse Media Foundry

PTW

Testronic

Virtuos

Recruitment Agency of the Year

Aardvark Swift

Amiqus

Haptic

InGame

OPM

Trust in Soda

INNOVATION IN GAMES

Visual Innovation of the Year

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Ustwo Games)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Games Studio)

Fracked (nDreams)

Röki (Polygon Treehouse / CI Games)

Returnal (Climax Studios, Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)

Audio Innovation of the Year

Dirt 5 (Codemasters / EA)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Games Studio)

Returnal (Climax Studios, Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gameplay Innovation of the Year

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)

Fights in Tight Spaces (Ground Shatter / Mode 7)

I Am Fish (Bossa Studios / Curve Games)

PowerWash Simulator (FuturLab / Square Enix)

Sniper Elite VR (Just Add Water / Rebellion)

Tails of Iron (Odd Bug Studio / CI Games)

Narrative Innovation of the Year

Death’s Door (Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital)

F1 2021 (Codemasters / EA)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Sketchbook Games / Modus Games)

Overboard! (inkle)

OUTSTANDING STUDIOS

Major Studio of the Year

Creative Assembly

Frontier Developments

Rebellion

Playground Games

Sumo Digital

Supermassive Games

Indie Studio of the Year

Acid Nerve

Bossa Studios

Hello Games

Shedworks

Skyhook Games

Ustwo Games

PUBLISHING & PLATFORMS

Major Publisher of the Year

Bethesda Softworks

EA

Xbox Game Studios

Nintendo

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Square Enix

Indie Publisher of the Year

Chucklefish

Curve Games

No More Robots

Slitherine

Fireshine Games (formerly Sold Out)

Wired Productions

Platform of the Year

Xbox / Microsoft Store

Nintendo / Nintendo eShop

Steam

Antstream Arcade

PlayStation / PS Store

Humble Bundle / Humble Store

REACHING AUDIENCES

PR Agency of the Year

Bastion

Bope PR

Dead Good Media

Honest PR

Indigo Pearl

Renaissance

Creative Agency of the Year

Diva

Fluid

Fourth Floor Creative

Ichi Worldwide

TAKEOFF Studios

YRS TRULY

Campaign of the Year

The Ascent, Curve Games (Renaissance)

Lycanspiracy, Magic: The Gathering (YRS TRULY and Wizards of the Coast)

Kiyan Prince, FIFA 21 (EA)

PS5 TFL takeover (Diva)

Yogscast Jingle Jam (Honest PR)

Media Brand of the Year

Eurogamer

GAMINGbible

IGN UK

PCGamesN

RKG

Video Games Chronicle (VGC)

RETAIL & DISTRIBUTION

Retailer of the Year

Amazon

Fanatical

GAME

Green Man Gaming

ShopTo

Distributor of the Year