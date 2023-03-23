War Child and Black Razor Records are teaming up with Ivar & The Horde to raise money for children in Ukraine

War Child, Black Razor Records and Ivar & The Horde are teaming up to release an anti-war protest song called ‘Broken Walls’ to raise money for children affected by the War In Ukraine.

The song is the latest release from alt-rock and rap artists Ivar & The Horde (Stu Brootal & Kieron Pepper), and will launch alongside Epiphany Games’ twin-stick shooter Tiny Troopers: Global Ops. The pair hope to raise awareness of the impact that war has on children.

“I hope this tugs at the hearts of those who listen”, said Stu Brootal, vocalist for Ivar & The Horde.

“We constantly point the finger without taking into consideration our complacency in all this. The chaos of the world is a reflection of the chaos in ourselves. If we can each tend to our friends and family and bring them peace, we’ll see it echo outward into a society and a world that is desperate for salvation, and true salvation comes from within. We are the answer.”

Black Razor Records will be donating all the money it receives from Bandcamp for ‘Broken Walls’ to the anti-conflict charity War Child, and will also be setting up a GoFundMe to support their cause.

Every person that donates to the GoFundMe campaign will also receive the ability to download the double A-Side single.

If you’d like to get’ Broken Walls’, you can do that here. If you’d like to donate to the GoFundMe page, you can do that here.