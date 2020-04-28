War Child UK appoints new head of gaming partnerships

Share Facebook

Charity War Child UK have announced that they have appointed games industry veteran David Miller as its head of gaming partnerships.

Miller joins from marketing agency Shedd, with two decades of experience in the video games and technology sectors, including roles at Electronic Arts and Capcom, as well as serving as publishing director for Bandai Namco and VP Digital Games for ITV. Miller has also helped to incubate several start-ups in ad-tech, esports and cloud gaming.

Commenting on his appointment, Miller said: “I am thrilled to be taking on the challenge of this new role. It’s humbling to see the generosity flowing from all sectors of the industry: whether developers, publishers, media or consumers. I hope that I can build on the legacy of the great work already achieved here and the differences made to the lives of children affected by war. As the coronavirus pandemic makes this work more difficult, everyone at War Child is committed to finding solutions that continue to put children’s needs first.”

In his role as head of gaming partnerships, Miller will oversee the development of War Child’s gaming division, which since its formation in 2006 has raised $4.3 million through partnerships in the PC, console and mobile space.

War Child recently concluded its annual RE-PLAY fundraising campaign. This year’s campaign was a Coronavirus crisis appeal, supporting some of the world’s most vulnerable children living in war zones, many of whom are now dealing with the devastating effects of the pandemic.

“We protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children caught up in conflict,” the charity says of its ethos. “We aim to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out, and stay to support them through their recovery – helping to keep them safe, give them an education, and equip them with skills for the future.