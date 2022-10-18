WASD announces it will move to a bigger venue as part of the London Games Festival

Roucan has announced that their WASD event will return next March as part of the London Games Festival.

It will take place between March 30, 2023 and April 1, 2023 at The Truman Brewery, which is its biggest venue yet. Roucan promises that the event will feature “blockbuster releases from developers like Devolver, as well as a broad spectrum of early play code from a wide range of publishers and developers”.

According to Roucan, WASD 2023 will feature hundreds of playable new games from around the world, a well-known publisher pitching event called the Games Finance Market, the London Dev Conference, as well as the return of WASD Curios, a games art gallery and “the industry party to end all industry parties” with “all the fun and buzz of Shoreditch and East London”.

The upcoming event will also be partnered with NetworkN, and will feature activity from gaming outlets PCGamesN, Wargamer and Pocket Tactics.

“Earlier this year the first WASD helped the London Games Festival prove that the city’s video games scene is in great health – with creators, funders and fans all coming together to celebrate their shared Passion.” said Michael French, London Games Festival director. “We’re looking forward to supporting and sharing that excitement once more for the 2023 event by bringing our flagship Games Finance Market to the Truman Brewery.”

“WASD was such a success in 22, we are excited to expand the offering beyond just playable games. WASD Careers is a new string to the bow, aiming to close the skills gap and give students more visibility.” added Matt Styles, WASD Event Director. “The addition of the London Dev Conference ensures we’re offering the development community a full spectrum of activities to be a part of, plus a big industry bash. It’s exciting to see.”