“We are very excited that MCV/DEVELOP are organising IRL for the games industry and are pleased to be involved in supporting it by offering a raffle prize of £3,000″ – Why Green Man Gaming is supporting our comeback event on September 16th!

There’s just nine days left to go before MCV/DEVELOP will be heading down to Waterloo for IRL, and we look forward to seeing you there.

It has certainly been a long time since we attended an industry event, and we’re tremendously excited at the prospect of being able to come together and reconnect in person.

It’s for that reason we reached out to Green Man Gaming, who is one of our event partners for the evening:

“It’s been a challenging time for many people, both mentally and professionally,” said Green Man Gaming founder and CEO, Paul Sulyok. “We are very excited that MCV/DEVELOP are organising IRL for the games industry and are pleased to be involved in supporting it by offering a raffle prize of £3,000 towards a holiday for the winner. All proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets will go to our friends at SpecialEffect, who make such difference to so many lives.”

The raffle is just one of the many festivities we’ll have for you to enjoy on the 16th – including a live performance from musician Kiara Jordan.

The day is fast approaching, but there’s still time to pick up your tickets for the evening. We’ve sold hundreds of tickets already, so be sure to grab yours while you still can, and we’ll see you in September!