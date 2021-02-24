“We have plans to continue growing our teams across all of our locations, especially our Manchester studio” – Team17 in the Recruiter Hotseat

Team17 is looking to hire experienced people in QA and Production. Jasper Barnes gives us the inside scoop.

What differentiates your studio from other developers?

The sheer variety and diversity of titles that we get the opportunity to put out there! We’re a games studio and a games label, meaning we are given the chance to work on titles with games developers from all around the world, and can really flex our creative muscles by working in a landscape that is always changing and adapting. We’re inventive as a business, constantly challenging ourselves with new ideas, new genres and new technologies, and we do it with Team17 spirit, jumping into every challenge with both feet in the hope that we learn something cool! We’re indie at heart, and our passion for indie games and developers is tangible.

What should aspiring devs do with their CV to get an interview?

It depends on the job you are applying for. For the more visual roles (art, game design, graphics, UX, etc.) I would say that really your CV should be as simple as a signpost to your portfolio, which is where the magic needs to happen. We’ve hired people for junior and associate level roles on the strength of a portfolio, so it really is the most valuable tool that you should keep updated with your strongest and most relevant pieces of work.

For other roles, I would suggest that you make sure you fully understand the requirements of the role that you are applying for before you hit send on your application. Where possible avoid submitting a CV that highlights your knowledge in the wrong areas of game dev. For example, if you are applying for a role in QA, you should be drawing focus to your high attention to detail, your creative problem solving and your communication skills; rather than a link to your art portfolio or your design website. It can sometimes be worth creating multiple CVs for this exact reason.

What advice would you give for a successful interview at your studio?

For a successful interview at Team17 we really want to see potential in people shining through. The beauty of Team17 is that every game we work on is different from the last, and so we want to see people who can be superstars for both our immediate needs, but also the future projects for the studio. This generally means being able to show a good range of knowledge within your discipline; perhaps a game designer with experience working in Unity and an understanding of UX design; or a producer who is able to take ownership of a small project but also work in tandem with another or several other producers towards a larger title. Showing a bit of inventiveness within your job role or specialism is certainly a good way to stand out!

What processes do you have for onboarding staff remotely?

Like the recruitment process, we’ve put measures in place to make sure that we are giving new joiners a positive onboarding experience to get them set up and integrated into our teams as smoothly as possible. Working closely with the IT team and head of department across the business we ensure that we can get new starters’ workstations couriered to their address in time for their first day at Team17, so that they can log in on their first day from the comfort of their own home.

From day one, new joiners are set up and ready to go with all the equipment they need to work remotely, and on their first day they are virtually welcomed to the team by HR, their manager and their colleagues to make sure that they have everything that they need to be able to get started. From there, they will have regular chats and be welcomed into team meetings and virtual socials to make sure they feel a part of the team. We’ve had really positive feedback from people who have joined us throughout the pandemic. and we’re excited to hang out and work with them in person at our studios when we can eventually return!

How many staff are you currently looking to take on?

Well 2020 was a big year for us recruitment wise and 2021 doesn’t look any different. We have plans to continue growing our teams across all of our locations, especially our Manchester studio which is our newest location based at Media City.

In particular, we’re looking for experienced people in QA and Production. There are roles for all of our sites currently on our website, with many more to follow in the next few weeks!