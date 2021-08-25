“We see it as a great opportunity for the new Sharkmob crew to meet other people in the UK and catch up with the friends and colleagues we’ve been squinting at over Zoom!” – Why Sharkmob is supporting IRL

There’s just a few weeks to go before our brand new event, IRL, on September 16th.

Its been a long time since we’ve seen a lot of you in person (not since the MCV/DEVELOP awards in 2020, in fact!) so we’re delighted to have the opportunity to host you all once again.

And ahead of the event, we want to take the time to thank our sponsors, without whom none of this would be possible. Sponsors like Sharkmob, who are our proud Photo Booth Sponsor for the event – so be sure to stop by for some photos during the evening!

It’s been eleven months since Sharkmob opened the Swedish developer’s London Studio. What started with a core leadership team of four – headed up by James Dobrowski – has already expanded to nearer 35 with plans to continue recruiting top talent in all areas to support Sharkmob’s AAA ambitions. Despite the work from home restrictions, the leadership team have been able to find and begin designing a state-of-the-art premises in central London – very close to the location of the IRL event, no less! Moreover, they are proud to have put together a cosmopolitan team of talent despite trickier recruitment and visa conditions caused by Brexit. Sharkmob London is working on an unannounced title, as well as contributing to projects headed by its Swedish counterpart in Malmö.

“As our new studio is a stone’s throw from the IRL event it seemed a good fit to sponsor and attend, especially as it’s one of the first in-person events for over a year for the UK industry and it will be good to reconnect with people,” said Dobrowski. “We see it as a great opportunity for the new Sharkmob crew to meet other people in the UK and catch up with the friends and colleagues we’ve been squinting at over Zoom! We’re looking forward to seeing people and to sharing the news about our new London studio.”

We truly can’t wait to catch up with you all in September.

If you’re as excited as we are, be sure to head over to the IRL website to pick up your tickets – and we’ll see you there!