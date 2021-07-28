“We want to encourage the industry as a whole to make itself a healthier place to work” – Why Hutch is sponsoring the Healthy Leaders Award at IRL on September 16th

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

We’re incredibly excited to get back together again as an industry, for our brand new event – IRL. Come September 16th we’ll be headed down to our stylish venue in Waterloo, and we hope to see you all there.

Planning these events is never easy, and that’s why we’re grateful to everyone who is helping make IRL happen – Such as Hutch.

The Rebel Racing and F1 Clash developer is supporting the Healthy Leaders Award, at a small award ceremony we’ll be holding in the evening at IRL. The award celebrates the leaders who got it right over the last 18 months, and proved that making great games is about looking after great creatives.

And that’s an idea that Hutch can get behind, with CEO and co-founder Shaun Rutland telling us:

“We founded Hutch 10 years ago with the goal of creating a better studio, having experienced the negative tropes of the industry first-hand from working in bigger brand game companies. We have deliberately prioritised our people-first culture since the beginning and have this to thank for our success so far. We want to encourage the industry as a whole to make itself a healthier place to work, and we look forward to seeing the calibre of entries for the Healthy Leaders award at MCV/DEVELOP IRL later this year.”

If you have a leader you’d like to nominate, or indeed make a nomination in any of our other categories, you can find out more about the categories here, or head straight to the MCV/DEVELOP IRL website to make your voice heard.

The deadline for nominations is 1pm on August 13th – sorry, no extensions.

For more details about the event, and to get tickets, please head to the MCV/DEVELOP IRL website, and please do get in touch if you have any queries.

We hope to see you in September!