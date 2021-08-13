“We’re proud to be a part of the community returning to in-person events, and can’t wait to see a host of new and familiar faces at MCV/DEVELOP IRL” – Why SIDE is supporting IRL as our event partner

Our comeback event, IRL, is fast approaching on September 16th, and we’re counting down the days to when we’ll be able to see you all in person again.

The opportunity to finally attend an industry event again is incredibly exciting, and it’s an excitement shared by all of our partners and sponsors, without whom it would not be possible.

One such supporter of IRL is SIDE, who we are delighted to have as an event partner, who reached out to us to share their excitement ahead of the 16th.

“We’re a close-knit team at SIDE, and being able to support each other from afar has made all the difference,” says Olivier Deslandes, VP of Audio & Speech Technology at SIDE. “Now that more of us are coming back into the studio, we’ve all appreciated the value of in-person interaction, and what its return will hopefully bring to people’s wellbeing across the industry.

“Games have an incredible power to bring people together, which is something we need now more than ever. We’re proud to be a part of the community returning to in-person events, and can’t wait to see a host of new and familiar faces at MCV/DEVELOP IRL.”

We’d like to thank SIDE for their support – it really wouldn’t be possible to host IRL without our sponsors, and we’re hugely grateful for the opportunity to host IRL this September 16th.

If you’re as excited as we are, be sure to head over to the IRL website to pick up your tickets – and we’ll see you in September!